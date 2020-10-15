Three critically injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Naya Bazaar, Sohrakhutte

KATHMANDU: Three persons were critically injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a house in Naya Bazaar, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-16 today.
According to Metropolitan Police Circle (MPC), Sohrakhutte, the LPG cylinder gas exploded in a house near Phalphul Chok, injuring three persons, at 11: 49 am.
A team of security personnel deployed from the MPC under the command of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Khadka reached the incident site to rescue the injured.
Khadka told THT Online that the three persons who were injured in the incident were rushed to nearby Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital in Thamel. He informed that the walls on the first and second floors of the house were completely damaged in the explosion.
The fire may have ignited from the leakage in the LPG cylinder, DSP Khadka said.
According to witnesses, the area surrounding up to 500 metres around the house felt a light tremor as the cylinder exploded.
Meanwhile, further details of the incident are awaited as the investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.
