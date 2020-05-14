Three held for robbery during lockdown

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD) today said three persons have been arrested on the charge of robbery at assorted locations in Kathmandu valley, amid nation-wide lockdown.

Taking advantage of the lockdown, the suspects robbed houses and a temple at midnight, police said while making them public along with the seized items at the MCD Office in Teku, this afternoon.

Police identified the arrestees as Sujan Tamang, 19, of Sindhuli district, Prithivi BK, 20, of Bhojpur district, and Rabin Tamang, 27, of Dolakha district.

A joint team deployed from the MCD and Metropolitan Police Circle, Bouddha, caught two persons — Sujan and Prithivi — red-handed while stealing Bhaleshwor Mahadev’s idol and Rs 13,000 in cash from Ganesh Mandir at Gokarneshwor Municipality around midnight yesterday.

The other suspect Rabin Tamang was arrested from Koteshwor area for robbing a house in Chandragiri Municipality-15, on the western outskirts of Kathmandu, a few days ago during the lockdown.

It has been learnt that Tamang was free after serving four years of jail term on a robbery charge.

Police also seized idols, mobile pone set, 32″ TV set, and other items used in the crime. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook