Three new cases take Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus tally to 30

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing.

With the three additions, the valley’s Covid-19 tally has now reached 30. So far, Kathmandu has reported 22 cases while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have reported five and three cases respectively.

On Tuesday, four cases were identified in the Sinamangal based Kathmandu Medical College following which all services in the hospital, including emergency ones, have been suspended for sanitisation of the facility. Likewise, samples of all the patients, health workers and other staffers too have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory for PCR testing.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that a 76-year-old man from Dolakha who was receiving treatment in Kathmandu has passed away today. The fatality has taken the country’s Covid-19 death toll to nine.

As of today, 2300 cases of the infection have been recorded across the country while 278 people have recovered from the same.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook