KATHMANDU: At least seven crew members of Nepal Airlines, including three pilots, have tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

Three pilots and four cabin crew members of the national flag carrier have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the total 14 crew members whose swab specimen were collected for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19, seven tested positive while reports of remaining seven are yet to be received.

The NAC has said that it would manage the required COVID-treatment and quarantine procedures for its staff.

Nepal Airlines Press Release

Meanwhile, the repatriation flights being operated by the national flag carrier will carry on as per the government’s decision to bring back home Nepalis stranded abroad, the NAC stated.

Apart from the 14 crew members of the NAC, 50 others have also been quarantined at the Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, the corporation’s spokesperson Archana Khadka informed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai took to Twitter to share the news regarding Covid-19 diagnosis of the crew members while also wishing them speedy recovery.

नेपाल सरकारले दिएको जिम्मेवारी पुरा गर्नेक्रममा नेपाल बायुसेवा निगमका ( NAC) चालक दलका केहि सदस्यमा Corona Possitive देखिएकोमा दु:ख लागेको छ । सँकटकालीन अवस्थामा वहाँहरुले गर्नु भएको कामको उच्च प्रशंसा गर्दछु । वहाँहरुको सिघ्र स्वास्थ्यलाभको कामना गर्दछु । — Yogesh Bhattarai (@yogesbhattarai) July 6, 2020

