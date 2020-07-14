Three wards of Lalitpur’s Mahalaxmi Municipality sealed

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JULY 13

Mahalaxmi Municipality of Lalitpur district has sealed three wards after 10 persons from a house, including eight of a family, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

A family of eight and two of their tenants residing in Lubhu tested positive for the virus on July 1. The virus is suspected to have spread from a lab technician working at Balkhu-based Vayodha Hospital.

The municipality has sealed three wards — Lubhu, Changathali and Lamataar, said Rameshor Shrestha, mayor of the municipality.

He added, “All kinds of gatherings and activities that require people’s movement have been banned in these areas. People can venture out of their homes only in case of emergency and for medical reasons.”

The municipality has also conducted polymerase chain reaction tests on swab samples collected from 213 people living in the area.

As many as 166 samples have tested negative, while results of the remaining samples have yet to come.

Six more people, including those with travel history and their contacts, have contracted the respiratory disease in the area. They are undergoing treatment at isolation wards of hospitals across the valley.

