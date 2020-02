THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has resumed its regular operations this morning. The airport had shut operations till 6:00 am to facilitate the arrival of a chartered plane carrying Nepalis evacuated from Hubei Province of China.

The airbus A330 sent by the government to bring home people who had applied to be evacuated from six different cities of Hubei, including Wuhan, the epicenter of Coronavirus outbreak, landed in Kathmandu at 3: 38 am today.

Read Also:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook