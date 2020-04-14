Total number of coronavirus transmission cases in Nepal climbs to 16

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two of three from a family residing in Suncity Apartments in Kathmandu have tested positive for Covid-19. The mother and son had shown traces of infection in Rapid Diagnostic Test carried out on Monday.

They were then taken to Patan Hospital on detection of antibodies and their samples were sent for further testing through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method.

A swab test at National Public Health Laboratory confirmed transmission in two of the samples while the result for the third sample is awaited, a source at Patan Hospital informed on condition of anonymity.

However, the Ministry of Health and Population in its latest update verified that while the two people tested positive, the result of the third sample came out negative.

Nepal’s total number of cases has now climbed to 16 with confirmation of transmission in two more people.

Authorities had sealed the apartment building as a precaution after they were confirmed positive in RDT, on Monday.

