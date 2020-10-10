Traffic cops retrieve 26 bikes, hand them over to owners

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9
Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today handed over 26 motorcycles retrieved from different parts of the country to their owners.
The motorcycles were stolen by racketeers from various places of Kathmandu valley, including Gongabu, Thamel, Bode, Suryabinayak, Banasthali, New Baneshwor, Sanepa, Gausahala, Naxal, Samakhusi, Balaju, Lainchaur, Jorpati and Imadol, among others, and sold to their clients in rural and semi-urban areas of the country. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal, MTPD in-charge, handed over the two-wheelers to respective owners after verification of documents. He said MPTD had deployed its sleuths across the country to intercept stolen bikes.
Almost all two-wheelers lifted from the city are sold to clients in rural parts that have road networks but lack the presence of law enforcement officials.
Hospital premises and busy marketplaces are more vulnerable to bike thefts. Racketeers are found selling a stolen bike for Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on its condition.
SSP Dhakal advised the bike owners to park their two-wheelers in safe places with the handles locked. “We have made a provision in such a way that any person can call at the traffic police hotline (103) and submit an application to MTPD when his/her vehicle is suspected to have been stolen. Intelligent locking system having a double lock option could make it difficult for racketeers to lift motorcycles,” he said.
A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
GAIGHAT, OCTOBER 8 At least two persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a container met with an accident along the Katari-Beteni road section of Siddhicharan Highway at Katari Municipality in Udayapur last night. The deceased have been identified as Min Bahadur Ra Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 8 A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in Chitwan. A total of 446 people signed eye donation agreements on World Sight Day. World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event me Read More...
TANAHUN, OCTOBER 8 A family in Tanahun district has been compelled to live in a cave due to poverty. Manbir Gurung, his wife Udashiya, son Ganesh and a daughter Puja, are living in a cave. They said they were staying in the cave as they had to leave their rented room after failing to pay rent. Read More...
BAJURA: A new mother who was on the way to the hospital died of postpartum complication in Kuru village of Budhinanda Municipality-4 in Bajura district on Thursday. Ambakala Rokaya (23), who was suffering from severe postpartum pain was being brought to Kolti Primary Health Centre, informed ward ch Read More...
SEOUL: For the first time in a year, South Korea found new cases of African swine fever on a farm this week, forcing authorities to cull at least 1,500 pigs, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Three dead pigs tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans but can be deadly Read More...
CHITWAN: The Chitwan National Park (CNP) and National Trust for Nature Conservation are preparing to carry out a research study on the increasing scenario of natural death of rhinos in the national park. According to CNP conservation officer Prem Narayan Kandel, they were forwarding the study p Read More...
LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district. According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisa Read More...