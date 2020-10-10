Traffic cops retrieve 26 bikes, hand them over to owners

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9

Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today handed over 26 motorcycles retrieved from different parts of the country to their owners.

The motorcycles were stolen by racketeers from various places of Kathmandu valley, including Gongabu, Thamel, Bode, Suryabinayak, Banasthali, New Baneshwor, Sanepa, Gausahala, Naxal, Samakhusi, Balaju, Lainchaur, Jorpati and Imadol, among others, and sold to their clients in rural and semi-urban areas of the country. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal, MTPD in-charge, handed over the two-wheelers to respective owners after verification of documents. He said MPTD had deployed its sleuths across the country to intercept stolen bikes.

Almost all two-wheelers lifted from the city are sold to clients in rural parts that have road networks but lack the presence of law enforcement officials.

Hospital premises and busy marketplaces are more vulnerable to bike thefts. Racketeers are found selling a stolen bike for Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on its condition.

SSP Dhakal advised the bike owners to park their two-wheelers in safe places with the handles locked. “We have made a provision in such a way that any person can call at the traffic police hotline (103) and submit an application to MTPD when his/her vehicle is suspected to have been stolen. Intelligent locking system having a double lock option could make it difficult for racketeers to lift motorcycles,” he said.

