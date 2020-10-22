Traffic lights functional in 24 thoroughfares in valley

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21

Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today said traffic lights had been brought back into operation in various thoroughfares of Kathmandu valley.

According to MTPD, traffic lights have been brought into operation at Singha Durbar, Padmodaya, New Baneshwor, Putalisadak, Subidhanagar, Gairigaun, Munibhairav, Kalimati, Naya Thimi, Gaushala, Mitrapark, Narayan Gopal Chowk, Paropakar marg, Tankeshwor, Mahapal, Pulchowk, Haihar Bhawan, Jawalakhel, Tripureshwor, Kamalpokhari and Hadigaun. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal, Metropolitan Traffic Police Division In-charge, said traffic police had been working in coordination with various agencies and local governments for installation of traffic lights in Ekantakuna, Kupandol, Jhamsikhel, Hanumansthan, Maitidevi, Sorhakhutte, Bouddha and Dhapasi. “It is aimed at making the valley traffic systematic. There is an urgent need to find intelligent solutions for traffic management,” he said.

Most traffic lights work on preset algorithms and timers. Traffic light also helps to reduce road accidents by providing three signals to the drivers.

As per MTPD, traffic lights have reduced onethird the workload of the traffic police.

