Treatment of coronavirus-infected patient underway at HAMS Hospital

KATHMANDU: HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi has stated that there is nothing to panic for other health service seekers as the hospital has been treating a COVID-19 patient under strict and safe protocol.

The hospital has been treating a COVID-19 patient, a 60-year-old man from Pokhara, keeping him at the intensive care unit (ICU). The person, said to be suffering from alcoholic liver syndrome, had been airlifted to the hospital for emergency service on Tuesday, according to the hospital’s chairperson RS Bhandari. He said, the report of the patient’s swab test using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method came out positive for the novel coronavirus, yesterday.

On the request of the patient’s relatives and guardians, the hospital decided to carry on with the treatment of the patient, Bhandari told THT Online. He claimed that the patient was doing well and quick recovery was in progress. “Earlier, the patient had been kept in a ventilator for observation, but from yesterday, he has been able to manage without it,” the hospital chairperson added.

Likewise, another patient, a 76-year-old man from Gulmi, who had arrived at the hospital on Tuesday evening, also tested positive for COVID-19. Bhandari said, he has been referred to the Balambu-based Armed Police Force Hospital.

Chair Bhandari stated that the hospital has been carrying out its operations following standard safety measures prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO). He said, the doctors and other staff members who were involved in the patient’s treatment have already been tested for COVID-19 and did not need to go into quarantine.

