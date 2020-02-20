TU Central Department of Anthropology marks World Anthropology Day

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Central Department of Anthropology at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu marked the World Anthropology Day-2020 today.

The day is marked worldwide on the third Thursday in the month of February. On this day, the anthropologists celebrate their discipline sharing it with the world.

Mphil students at the department this morning organised discourse programme to discuss how the anthropology field helps in understanding humanity.

On the occasion, anthropologist at Kyoto University, Japan, Professor Dr Tatsuro Fujikura shared his experience of field research he conducted in Rolpa and Dang districts of Rapti zone.

Likewise, Chief at the department, Dambar Dhwaj Chemjong discoursed on the system of communication. He discussed the social media’s role in the dissemination of knowledge and the impact exerted by the medium of communication on the lives of people. He also stressed the need for introducing ‘Media Anthropology’ on the curriculum.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook