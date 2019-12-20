TU holds 45th convocation

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 19

Country’s oldest and largest Tribhuwan University organised its 45th convocation ceremony in the capital today. As many as 10,183 students participated in the function including 85 PhD degree holders and 40 MPhil degree holders.

Total 70,077 graduates, who had acquired TU’s transcripts under various academic programmes from 15 June 2018 to 14 June 2019 were eligible to participate in today’s ceremony.

As many as 3,703 graduates from management faculty, 2,091 from humanities, 1,186 from engineering, 1,098 from science faculty and 864 graduates from medical faculty participated in the ceremony.

Similarly, 180 graduates of law, 33 graduates of forestry, 132 graduates of agriculture and 771 graduates of veterinary also participated in the program.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel awarded medals to the faculty toppers during the ceremony. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Pokhrel said the government was fully committed to recognise education as one of the important infrastructure of the country. “The dream of ‘Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali’ can be realised by ensuring quality education in the country,” he said.

Vice-chancellor of TU Dharmakanta Banskota said he had plans to enhance TU by improving its physical infrastructure, in a bid to establish it as technology-friendly university. He also stressed the need to strictly follow the academic calendar in the days ahead.

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

