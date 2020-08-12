TU Teaching Hospital’s emergency ward halts services as six health-workers test positive for Covid-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The emergency ward of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has been sealed today as the hospital’s health-workers tested positive for Covid-19.

It has been learnt that two doctors posted at the emergency ward of the TUTH have contracted the infection.

Likewise, six nurses too have been diagnosed with the disease.

The emergency ward has currently been sealed off and will remain as such until further notice, a hospital source informed.

Swab specimen of other staffers of the hospital have been collected for PCR tests. The resumption of emergency services will depend on the results of the tests.

The number of Covid-19 cases are rising steadily in the capital city. As many as 110 cases had surfaced in Kathmandu alone on Wednesday taking the city’s active cases to over 1100.

