Tumbahangphe tenders resignation to Parliament Secretariat

KATHMANDU: Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe has resigned from her post.

Tumbahangphe handed over her resignation to the Parliament Secretariat on Monday afternoon. In the absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker, senior parliamentarian Mahantha Thakur of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal is likely to chair today’s HoR session.

A secretariat meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Sunday, decided to request Tumbahangphe to step down from the position of deputy speaker which would make way for the appointment of a new Speaker.

The secretariat meeting also decided to nominate Agni Sapkota as the HoR Speaker.

Earlier, Tumbahangphe told the party leadership that she had experience and qualification required for the post of speaker and she should be given a chance to contest for the post.

However, NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal responded to the deputy speaker saying they would discuss the issue in the party and let her know their decision, but that she should be ready to accept what they decide as she was also a party member.

The position of HoR Speaker has remained vacant since the resignation of Krishna Bahadur Mahara in October after he was accused of attempt-to-rape.

