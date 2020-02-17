Two arrested for bank fraud

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two persons have been arrested by the police on charges of committing bank fraud, on Sunday.

The arrestees have been identified as Ram Chandra Kunwar, 34, of Baglung district and Ganesh Lama, 34, of Kavrepalanchok, both currently residing in Imadol of Lalitpur.

According to Metropolitan Crime Division, Kunwar persuaded Sanumaya Lama, 37, of Shivapuri Rural Municipality-3 in Nuwakot district, to deposit an amount of Rs 6 million in his account under the false pretence of applying for an American visa. Kunwar later withdrew the amount from several branches of a commercial bank using counterfeit documents.

Police have not revealed Lama’s role in the fraudulent activity.

Kunwar and Lama, who were in hiding, were apprehended from Thimi area of Bhaktapur by a team of police personnel deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division, Teku.

According to preliminary investigation, it was also learnt that the duo had swindled three others of Rs 7 million in a similar manner, informed the police.

