Two killed as tipper runs over motorbike

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 6

Two persons were killed when a tipper ran over a motorbike they were riding along the Kalanki Underpass at around 12:45am today.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary,19, and Munna Chaudhary, 24, of Rautahat district. Police said the tippers deployed from Macchapokhari-based construction material collection centre were racing against each other and one of them ran over the motorbike.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati at Metropolitan Police Range said, “The tippers were competing on the road and the tipper on the right lane ran over the motorbike.” The ill-fated bike was dragged along 50 metres by the tipper.

The motorbike (Province 2 03 004 Pa 550) bound for Swoyambhu from Balkhu was hit by the tipper bearing number plate Ba 4 Kha 8579.

The driver Anil Lama, aged around 25 years, then drove the tipper to Nakkhudol-based Chandra Surya Garage where he hid it.

Before fleeing the scene, the truck driver had called the vehicle owner Arun Khadka at around 1:00am. Police is still looking for the tipper driver.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

