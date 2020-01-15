Two killed in accidents

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kathmandu on Saturday, police said.

Nishan Bhattarai, 54, of Sunsari died after the car he was driving met with an accident in Tinkune, Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Officials said he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at National Trauma Centre.

Similarly, Shiva Sunar, 22, of Sindhupalchowk died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a jeep in Sankhu, Sankharapur Municipality. Sagar Shrestha, the pillion rider, was injured in the accident.

From mid-August to mid-December last year, there had been 7,505 road accidents, killing 1,030 people. On an average, seven deaths and 40 injuries are taking place every day due road to accidents in the country.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

