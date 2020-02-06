Two killed in Kalanki road accident; police in search of absconding tipper

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two persons were killed when a tipper hit a motorcycle at Kalanki underpass in the capital city on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as motorcycle rider Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, 19, and pillion rider Munna Chaudhary, 24, both from Katahariya Municipality in Rautahat district.

The incident occurred when the motorcycle headed towards Swayambhu from Balkhu area collided with the tipper coming from the opposite direction at the underpass.

Both the riders, injured in the accident, were taken to Maharajgunj based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where they died during the course of treatment, in the wee hours today.

Police are in search of the tipper which absconded the scene after hitting the bike.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook