Two more persons succumb to coronavirus infection in Patan

KATHMANDU: Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded at Patan Hospital in Lalitpur district, today.

A 30-year-old Covid-19 positive woman from Dolakha district who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 18 died today, according to the District Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre, Lalitpur.

Likewise, a 46-year-old man from Malangwa of Sarlahi district who was diagnosed with coronavirus infection also died during the course of treatment at the hospital this morning, the press statement issued by the DCCMC revealed. He was admitted to the hospital on August 15.

Nepali Army personnel will conduct final rites of the deceased as per the protocol set by the government.

