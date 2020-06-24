Two new cases take Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 total to 64

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally has climbed to 64 on Wednesday with the confirmation of two new cases.

The Ministry of Health and Population, in its daily press briefing, confirmed that one male from Kathmandu and one female from Bhaktapur have been detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Their specimens were tested at the laboratory of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku and Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur.

Eight cases were reported on Saturday in Kathmandu, taking the Valley’s Covid-19 tally to 62.

So far, 42 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the coronavirus transmission. Likewise, 17 cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lalitpur have been recorded.

Today, the recorded number of Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases has reached 10,728 with the detection of 629 new cases.

