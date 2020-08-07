Two persons succumb to COVID-19 at Patan Hospital

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Patan Hospital have succumbed to the contagion on Friday morning.

A 45-year-old man from Sarlahi died at around 9:00 am today during the course of treatment for coronavirus infection at the isolation ward, Patan Hospital’s Director Bishnu Prasad Sharma told THT Online.

Likewise, a 41-year-old female from Sunauli receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward also passed away today at around 11:00 am, the hospital director informed. Apart from the viral infection, she had been suffering from ovarian cancer, Sharma said.

He added that Nepali Army personnel have prepared to conduct final rites of the deceased as per the protocol set by the government.

With these fatalities, the total death toll in Nepal from the coronavirus contagion has now reached 68 including a death reported in Siraha district earlier today.

