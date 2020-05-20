Nepal | May 20, 2020

Two police personnel from Kalimati among the newly infected

Published: May 20, 2020 12:11 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Police Circle, Kalimati, stated that the police unit has been functioning only within a limit after two of its security personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Spokesperson at Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar Yadav, the Kalimati-based Police Circle has been functioning within bounds after two security personnel at the office were detected with the coronavirus infection, yesterday.

The infected security personnel have been taken to Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

Meanwhile, a medic team from National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) are preparing to collect swab specimens of other security personnel for test through the PCR method.

There are about 150 security personnel staying in quarters on the premises of the police office, according to Kalimati MPC.

