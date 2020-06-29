US Embassy says availability of MCC funding not open-ended

KATHMANDU: The United States Embassy in Nepal has stated that accepting the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant is Nepal’s choice, however, availability of the funding is not open-ended.
In a statement issued on Monday, the American diplomatic mission in Nepal said, United States is aware that Nepal’s Parliament has not yet ratified the the MCC Compact. It further stated that ratification is the next step needed to proceed with the $500M grant, which the two countries signed in September 2017 and which Nepal committed to ratify by September 2019.
“Delaying ratification is delaying the benefits of more jobs and increased economic growth for nearly 23 million Nepalis,” the Embassy said. “Accepting this grant is Nepal’s choice but availability of the funding is not open-ended. Tangible, near-term steps in Nepal are necessary to ensure the continued viability of the programme.”
The Government of Nepal and MCC have worked together continuously since 2012 under multiple governments, representing all major political parties, to develop the compact programme, it added. “This compact will build electric transmission infrastructure and perform road maintenance activities, and directly benefit 23 million Nepalis. The projects funded by the compact are priorities identified by Nepal during the nearly three years of project design to benefit the people of Nepal.”
According to the US Embassy, MCC is a committed partner having successfully partnered with nearly 30 countries worldwide on 37 grant agreements of several hundred million dollars, totaling $13 billion. Every country eligible for a second grant has requested one.
MCC’s transparency as a development partner is also recognized globally, and this year MCC was once again ranked as the top bilateral donor in the Aid Transparency Index, reads the statement.
“The United States and Nepal share a 73-year partnership working together in many sectors successfully and to the benefit of both countries. The Nepali-led projects funded by the MCC compact support poverty reduction through economic growth.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the market crawling towards normalcy with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Nepalaya Publications has decided to release the pending stock of books for the readers. The Publications, through a statement released today, declared that they have decided to resume launching o Read More...
DHANGADHI: In an attempt to control the locust 'invasion', the Sudurpashim Province has decided to provide monetary valuation in exchange of locusts. According to the Provincial Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Nrs 25 will be provided in exchange of one kilogram of locus Read More...
Kathmandu, June 29 Even as they struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries today are staring at another crisis—of biomedical and plastic waste. Single-use plastics used to make personal protective equipment, face masks, shoe covers and goggles for doctors and healthcare workers are co Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Two municipalities in the district have been indefinitely sealed off after the coronavirus infection was detected at the community level. A meeting of the district security committee addressed by the Chief district official, Basudev Ghimire, in wake of the community level transmission o Read More...
SHEFFIELD: Substitute Daniel Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside for Sheffield United, who went behind when Chris Basham f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who faces serious challenge from the rival faction that is hell bent to force him either to quit either the Prime Minsterial post or party Co-Chair, played the 'India card' yet again, today, shifting focus from issues apparent by pulling India into the fram Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against M Read More...