US Embassy to cancel visa services from Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: United States Embassy in Nepal is cancelling appointments for routine Diversity Visa and nonimmigrant visa from Tuesday, following the global spread of COVID-19.

Routine visa services have been halted indefinitely until further notice.“We will resume as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the embassy stated in a notice issued today.

However, the embassy has provided guidlines for emergency appointments in case of urgent matters.

The decision follows US government issuing traveling restrictions on Europe, the current epicentre of COVID-19, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook