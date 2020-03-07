US provides PPE to contain COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 6

The government of the United States today handed over vital personal protective equipment to supplement the Nepal government’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The United States Agency for International Development provided PPE to the Nepal government in response to a request by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Donated PPE includes 3,000 face masks, 2,500 face shields, 2,000 shoe covers, 2,100 surgical caps, 1,000 trousers and tunics, and 10 thermoflash thermometers. These supplies will be used to protect health workers during treatment of any suspected COVID-19 case at designated hospitals. A portion of these donated supplies will also be placed at existing national and regional warehouses across Nepal to respond in the event of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier, on February 18, the US government’s Office of Defence Cooperation had handed over seven sets of medical personal protective equipment, 400 sets of latex gloves and 110 biohazard bags to Nepali Army to assist quarantined students evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The supplies were provided by Walter Reed Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences unit, read a press release issued by the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

Today’s donation of the PPE supplies was made possible via generous support of the American people. “USAID is proud to continue our partnership with the Government of Nepal in its bid to contain COVID-19. PPE supplies reiterates the US government’s long-term commitment to making sure that all Nepali people have access to quality and life-saving health services,” said Adriana Hayes, USAID Nepal Acting Mission Director.

Speaking during the handover, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population Yadav Koirala said, “These critical supplies are very timely. Their use will help protect our health workers, who are working tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

