KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered highest-ever 1,684 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Previously, the valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, when 1,638 cases were reported.

Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,296 new infections today. Meanwhile, 95 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 293 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 12,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,100+ live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1,700+.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections. The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.

On the contrary, three districts — Solukhumbu, Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 15 additional fatalities today after which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 578.

