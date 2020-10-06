Veteran comedian-actor Hari Bansha, wife Ramila test positive for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Veteran comedian-actor Hari Bansha Acharya and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to his official Facebook page on October 6, the comedian shared: “My wife Ramila and I had our PCR tests done yesterday after witnessing simple symptoms — both our results that came out today have confirmed the infection.”
Their health is normal at present.
But the actor has requested people who have come in contact with them to remain in home isolation and to get the test for coronavirus done.
His fans and well-wishers poured thousands of messages wishing for their speedy recovery and prayers for their health after Acharya shared the news in his Facebook feed.
