KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4
Indian Army Chief MM Naravane arrives in Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolence on the passing of Tengboche Rinpoche in Namche Bazaar recently at the age of 86. Issuing a press release yesterday, Dalai Lama offered prayers and expressed condolence to the Sangha Community and followers of Rinpoche. In the stateme Read More...
DHANGADHI: The police constable accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her was arrested in Kailali district on Monday night. A complaint was filed against Police Constable Sushil Singh stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614. Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Vall Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten months after the detection of the first confirmed case of coronavirus, Nepal's Covid death toll on Tuesday surpassed 1000. In January 13, the country had learnt of its first coronavirus positive case. As many as 20 new deaths were reported from across the country in the past 24 Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males. Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,468 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,480,97 Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a visit to Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Tuesday. The ambassador posted details of the visit on Twitter, according to which, the two held positive discussions to further stregthen the bilateral economic and development partnershi Read More...