Visiting Indian Army Chief calls on PM Oli

KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday.

At the meeting, PM Oli talked about the age-old distinct ties shared by the two countries. Acording to the Prime Minister’s secretariat, the PM expressed his belief that the existing issues between the two friendly nations can be resolved via dialogue.

General Navarane, who arrived here on Wednesday, is in Nepal on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa.

The visiting Army Chief of India was decorated with the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. On the same day, he held bilateral talks with Nepali Army Chief at the Bhadrakali Headquarters.

