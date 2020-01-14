Weather Forecast: Westerly low-pressure system to bring partial changes

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Owing to the Westerly low-pressure system that is due to enter Nepal on Wednesday, light showers can be expected in the western parts of the country along with light snowfall in the high hills and the mountaineous regions.

Likewise on Thursday, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in many parts of the hilly and mountaineous regions, with heavy snowfall in some areas, on Thursday with normal shifts in central and western regions, according to a weather bulletin issued by Meteorological Forecasting Division on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall in many parts of central region, western hills and Terai can be expected while a few places in the same areas can get heavy showers

Owing to the change in the system, a couple of places in eastern Nepal may experience light showers or snow, the MFD states.

The Department has issued a cautionary in light of the effects of the low-pressure system which is likely to cause changes in weather till Friday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook