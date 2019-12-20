Winter session of Federal Parliament begins today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Winter session of both the Houses of the Federal Parliament is set to begin from today. The House of Representatives (Lower House) and National Assembly (Upper House) will meet to discuss various agendas.

Both Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament are scheduled to meet at 4:00 pm, according to the Parliament Secretariat.

The HoR session will be presided over by Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe in the absence of the speaker. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President of the main opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba are expected to address the meeting.

The Parliament session is likely to be stormy, with the opposition planning to raise questions on the border issue and controversial bills, among others.

The National Assembly meeting will be led by chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

