Woman admitted to hospital with fever

KATHMANDU: A Nepali woman, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku. “She was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on Monday with fever,” said Dr Anup Bastola, spokesperson at STIDH.

“Her throat swab has been sent to National Public Health Laboratory and the result will be out tomorrow. Till then she will remain in the hospital,” said Dr Bastola.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

