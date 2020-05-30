Woman waits to be tested for COVID-19

Rajesh Gurung

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A woman, 39, from Dolakha is seen stranded outside the ticket counter of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for the last three days.

She is waiting to carry out a PCR test. Her 74-year-old father-in-law was confirmed positive of contracting Covid-19, which led her to get checked for the virus while her father-in-law is kept in isolation at KMC Hospital since Sunday.

She said she has not been contacted by any medical personnel for blood samples yet.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook