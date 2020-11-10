World Tourism Network confers ‘Tourism Heroes Award’ to Nepal’s Deepak Raj Joshi

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepak Raj Joshi has been awarded with ‘Tourism Heroes Award’ by the World Tourism Network, on Tuesday.

With this recognition, Joshi becomes the first recipient from the South Asian region and only Nepali to be enlisted as a member of the “International Hall of Tourism Heroes”.

Joshi was honoured in recognition of his continuous support and contribution towards sustainable development of hospitality sector, showing positive impact in the upliftment of tourism sector hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving the award, Joshi said, “The international recognition has given me more impetus to dedicate myself for the upliftment and development of hospitality sector as a whole.”

