THT Online

KATHMANDU: A writ has been filed at the Supreme Court demanding that Nepali citizens, who are abroad, must be allowed to return home in view of government’s recent decision to impose a total lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the shutting down of border entry points and banning of international flights, many Nepali citizens across the globe are facing problems getting back home.

The petition was filed on Monday by advocates Mina Khadka Basnet and Madhav Kumar Basnet against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and other concerned bodies of the Nepal Government.

The duo moved the Apex Court accusing the state of being insensitive during a time of such crisis and that denying people entry to their homeland is a violation of their fundamental rights, Madhavi Basnet told THT Online.

The writ, therefore, states that those willing to come home must be allowed to do so after proper health screening.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook