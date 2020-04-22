Writer Peter J Karthak no more

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Writer Peter J Karthak has passed away today. He was 77.

Karthak passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, reportedly from cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a Lalitpur-based health facility.

It has been learnt that Karthak was having some health problems and was suspected of cancer, but was yet to be diagnosed.

Karthak is a recipient of Sajha Puraskar for his popular novel Pratyek Thaun, Pratyek Manchhe — which has been translated into English as Every Place, Every Person. His other important works are Kathmandruids and Nepali Music Makers, among others.

He was born in Shillong, India in the year 1943. He came to Kathmandu in 1965. Karthak is survived by his wife and two sons.

