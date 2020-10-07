Yeti Airlines announces flight services to Simara from today

KATHMANDU: Yeti Airlines has started its air service to Simara of Bara district, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today.
As announced on its 22nd anniversary, Yeti will operate flights from the Simara Airport after a period of 12 years.
Chief of Aviation Security and Spokesperson of Yeti Airlines Sudarshan Bartaula informed that the flight was initiated today enforcing high-security measures.
A 9N-AIH with Jetstream-41 made the first flight today at 9:10 am, he said, while the day’s second flight was made at 4:45 pm.
He added that there will be regular two flights in a day and that number can increase if there is an increase in the number of attendants.
Meanwhile, Bartaula shared that one passenger taking Kathmandu-Simara-Kathmandu flight would get a free flight service based on lottery system on the first day.
Currently, the one-side fare for the flight is Rs 1,999. Additionally, there are gift hampers for booking tickets through its mobile apps and its travel agencies.
Yeti is providing its domestic services to Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Bhairahawa, Tumlintar and its mountain flights in Kathmandu and Pokhara.
