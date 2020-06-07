BlackLivesMatter: Reclusive street artist Banksy brings new artwork

Himalayan News Service

LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag.

The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine.

People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t, no one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.”

And he has also posted a photo of a painting of a vigil candle burning an US flag. Anti-racism protests are taking place across the US and UK along with other parts of the world in protest of the death in George Floyd — a black US man who died after a white police officer held him down by pressing his knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Many Hollywood celebrities are taking to streets or social media to protest the killing and racism, and support the Black Lives matter movement, Banksy being the latest to support the campaign.

Link to Banksy’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFyA8iM15Y/

