BlackLivesMatter: Reclusive street artist Banksy brings new artwork

LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag.
The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine.
People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t, no one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in.”
And he has also posted a photo of a painting of a vigil candle burning an US flag. Anti-racism protests are taking place across the US and UK along with other parts of the world in protest of the death in George Floyd — a black US man who died after a white police officer held him down by pressing his knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.
Many Hollywood celebrities are taking to streets or social media to protest the killing and racism, and support the Black Lives matter movement, Banksy being the latest to support the campaign.
Link to Banksy’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFyA8iM15Y/
BAJURA: As many as fourteen health facilities in Bajura district have been handed over medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Ipas Nepal, a non-government organisation, in collaboration with PeaceWin Bajura has handed over 21 types of medical supplies in a bid to provide financial and te Read More...
KATHMANDU: Younger people who test positive for the virus tend to have stroke risk factors, a study suggests. For the study, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the United States, and colleagues analysed COVID-19 patients with stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. Read More...
POKHARA: A man was found dead in Mahashila Rural Municipality-4 of Parbat district today. The deceased has been identified as Bal Bahadur Chhetri (45) of ward-4 of the rural municipality in Parbat. Chhetri was found lying in a prone position on the road that links Lunkhu with Pokhara, at aroun Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 92,477 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 137,435 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty-two persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Among those discharged are 15 patients Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rapper Kanye West has donated $2 million to support families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, while some of the money would cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna. According to The Associated Press, donations were mad Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Grammy winner Billie Eilish says that she has distanced herself from social media because she is “super hated” by some because of her fame and success. In an interview with British GQ magazine, the Bad Guy singer feels that she has become clickbait, according to femalefirst.c Read More...