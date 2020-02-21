Durga Karki’s ‘Kumari Prashnaharu’ launched

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kumari Prashnaharu, the debut book of author Durga Karki, has been launched today. The book, an anthology, is a collection of thirteen short stories written in the style of social realism.

Publication Nepalaya made the book public on Friday morning as its first book of 2020. It was jointly launched by Ambassador of Britain to Nepal Nicola Pollitt, Journalist Ameet Dhakal and Karki herself in Nepalaya’s ‘r’ shala in Kalikasthan, stated Nepalaya.

On the occasion, British Ambassador Pollitt shared that she felt joyous to see the increasing participation of women writers in Nepali literature. Remembering the history of British literature, she mentioned how English women writers in history, like George Eliot (Mary Anne Evans), took pseudonyms of men to get their works published. Expressing her views in Nepali language, Pollitt added that if women were not to be valued, then the field of literature would be incomplete.

Likewise, Journalist Dhakal said, there was a special style in Karki’s writing which gives new life to the subject she takes on, adding that the same newness and mastery reflects in her collection of stories.

Talking about her book, Karki said, “To write is also to understand others through the writing, and therefore, I got to experience the emotions of many people while writing these stories. I got the opportunity to analyse various aspects of the society through the emotions of my characters.” Explaining about her writing, she added that she likes to write both fiction and non-fiction but that she remains alert not to overpower the narrative with her ideologies.

Editor of Nepalaya Publication, Bhushita Vasistha, towards the end of the book launch carried out a dialogue with the author in the context of her book.

Kumari Prashnaharu — priced at Rs 425 — will be available at majority of the book stores in the country and on Amazon for online readers worldwide.

