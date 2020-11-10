Matrika Prasad Koirala’s ‘Koshiko Katha’ relaunched

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Publication Nepalaya republished Matrika Prasad Koirala’s ‘Koshiko Katha’ an anthology of essays as part of its Classics for 2020, on Tuesday.

Issuing a press statement today, Nepalaya said the book was published initially in 1990 by Prativa Puraskar Pratisthan, Biratnagar but had been out of print for many years now.

Speaking about the book, Kamal Koirala, son of the late author said, “The book had been out of print for a while now. I am very happy that after all these decades, the book will find its way into readers’ homes because the book has much to offer in terms of personal history of Koiralas in exile.”

He further said the book will also help the readers to comprehend the anthropological account of Koshi river, its inhabitants and their stories.

“The nine essays in the collection meander along the banks of Koshi, sometimes reaching all the way to India, where the author spent a major part of his childhood on a political exile imposed upon his family,” reads the statement.

Koirala does not limit his study of Koshi River to politics but gently exfoliates its historic, anthropological and mythical aspects as well. “The book is a crisp but dense historic document.”

Matrika Prasad Koirala is remembered mostly for his role in the anti-Rana movement of the 1940s as Nepali Congress Supreme Commander. He eventually became the first non-Rana Nepali prime minister in 1950.

The book with its intentionally personal essays on Koshi, throws valuable insight into Koirala’s political persona and also into Nepal’s history, reads the statement.

‘Koshiko Katha’ is priced at Rs 295 in Nepali market and is also available at all leading bookstores across the country. The digital copy of the book can also be purchased from www.thuprai.com, while it will also be available worldwide on Amazon.com, according to Nepalaya.

