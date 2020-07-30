Nepalaya launches Sarala Gautam’s debut novel ‘Dumero’

KATHMANDU: Nepalaya, the book publication house, launched Sarala Gautam’s deubt novel ‘Dumero’ amid COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on Thursday.
In a statement today, Nepalaya said, the novel is a coming-of-age story of a small town girl, trying to find her identity and voice in the larger world.
“The title Dumero itself is a dialectic word, which loosely translates to a restless seeker,” said the author, Sarala Gautam, who is a noticeable social critique covering newspaper columns over pertinent socio-political issues.
“The word has a certain phonetic appeal,” says the author, “but moreover, it also carries a symbolic meaning. A woman’s identity has always been saddled with domesticity. But we are standing at the crossroads of history, where men and women don’t have precisely defined gender roles anymore. It is necessary for us to hear and tell the story of these individuals who are struggling to find purpose and strength in this brave world,” says the author in the statement.
The book ‘Dumero’ is priced at Rs 495 in the Nepali market and will be available at all leading bookstores across the nation.
According to the statement, digital copy of the book can be purchased from www.thuprai.com and will be available worldwide on Amazon.com.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 152 members of the Central Committee of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today wrote a letter to party co-chairpersons Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli demanding that a meeting of the Central Committee be held as soon as possible to discuss all issues that the party c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The Supreme Court has rejected US-Bangla Airlines’ request to halt the hearing of a case filed by the families of seven deceased passengers who were all pursuing their MBBS in Bangladesh. After the hearing of both sides on Sunday, the apex court stated that no such interim or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal's territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences. The letter adds Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 24 amendment proposals have been registered by lawmakers at the House of Representatives with regard to various provisions of the Prison Bill-2020. After clause-wise discussion on the bill, which is under consideration in the lower house, members of the State Affa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign Iih, 26, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 11 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital. Supporters say his health continues to deteriorate. Iih, has been staging the strike at Basantapur, demanding the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 In support of the Government of Nepal’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been worst hit by the pandemic. The consignment was delivered to Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 29 Four days have passed, since the swab samples of 53 staffers of Internal Revenue Office, Nepalgunj, Banke, were collected. But the reports have not come yet. The office was closed since Sunday after a section officer and a non-gazetted officer tested positive for coronavirus Read More...