Nepalaya releases Dr Sudha Sharma’s memoir ‘Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech’

KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma’s memoir ‘Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech’.
Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal’s Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday.
The book chronicles Dr Sharma’s adventure and challenges as one of the few women secretaries in the government formed post 2006 uprising.
“Written with wit, satire and astuteness, the book is an interesting documentation of the events that led to the people’s uprising of 2006 and the inside stories of bureaucracy’s bumpy road to readjustment of New Nepal,” mentioned the statement.
The book is the third and final in the series of Nepalaya Women Series 2020, after Durga Karki’s ‘Kumari Prashnaharu’ and Bhuwan Dhungana’s ‘Parityakta.’
According to Nepalaya, ‘Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech’ is priced at Rs 425 for the paperback version and Rs 595 for the hard-bound. The book will also be available at all leading bookstores of the country.
The e-book copy can also be purchased from thuprai.com and will also be available worldwide on Amazon.com.
The author, who is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist by qualification, had served as secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) from October 2008 to December 2011.
