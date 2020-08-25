Sujeev Shakya’s ‘Arthat Pariwartan’ released as e-book

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Sujeev Shakya’s ‘Arthat Pariwartan’ has hit the market as Nepalaya’s first primary e-book release following five single chapter releases.

An anthology of essays, the book builds up on the premise of Shakya’s previous book Arthat Arthatantra, reads a statement issued by the publishing house, Nepalaya. It adds, “The book goes a few steps forward to diagnose the maladies that keep Nepali society on the hinge of poverty, while also offering innovative solutions to combat the same.”

This is Shakya’s fourth book and the second one in Nepali.

“The response for single chapter releases was encouraging,” said Kiran Krishna Shrestha of Nepalaya. “It’s a behavioural leap for many readers to embrace the virtual platform and we were willing to undertake our primary ebook release with a pinch of salt. But the response for the single chapters shows that we are ready for ebooks.”

Nepalaya has been making all its publications available through various mediums in addition to the traditional printed form. All Nepalaya books are now available worldwide through Amazon and Barnes & Noble network. According to Nepalaya, English edition of the books are also available as e-books on Kindle. However, due to the language barrier, Nepali books are not available as e-books as widely as desired.

“We live in a very exciting but equally uncertain times,” author Shakya was quoted in the press release, explaining the idea behind the book. “The only way to keep up with the times is by embracing positive changes continually. As Nepal transitions into a democratic federal system, it’s time for us to set up the apparatuses of development and gear up for prosperity, the mandate approved by the recent election as its prime agenda. But there are several challenges and constraints we need to address in order to achieve this. The book classifies just those and attempts to find remedies, so the dream of prosperity becomes an attainable one.”

The ebook will be available for reading on Thuprai app, just like its previous single chapters. Those who have bought single chapters before will be eligible for a discount, stated Nepalaya.

‘Arthat Pariwartan’ is priced at Rs 250 for the Nepali market. The readers also have the option of listening to the audiobook or buying single chapters of the book at Rs 15 each. The book’s print edition is due for release post-lockdown.

In light of the ongoing risk of coronavirus transmission, Nepalaya has started Book Talk, a YouTube interview series through which Bhushita Vasistha will conduct interviews with the recently published authors or authors with long standing contribution to Nepali literature.

The YouTube link to Sujeev Shakya’s interview for his new book can be found here.

The book can also be read by connecting through this link.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook