KATHMANDU: Keeping the safety protocol set against novel coronavirus in mind, Nepalaya has launched a chapter-wise release of ‘Arthat Pariwartan‘ authored by Sujeev Shakya as e-Book worldwide, for the first time.
In a statement, Nepalaya said all it’s books are now available worldwide through Amazon and Barns & Noble network. English edition of the books are also available as e-books on Kindle.
“As another experiment, we plan to release separate chapters before the book launch as well,’ said Kiran Krishna Shrestha of Nepalaya. “We want to experiment the music launch model, where we make single releases before unveiling the album. Hence, we will release 4 chapters as singles prior to the book launch,” he added.
The single chapter release will be done on weekly basis starting Thursday, 18thJune 2020.
The Single chapters will be available for reading on Thuprai App for Rs.15/- and the complete book will be available upon release at Rs.250. A feature in the App has been developed to identify individual buyers of single chapters, who will be automatically discounted while buying the whole book later.
“This model can be a pioneering icebreaker for the saturated book market in Nepal. As an economist, I see this as an opportunity for the entire book industry in Nepal” said Author Sujeev Shakya.
As a bonus feature, the chapters will be made available with an audio option, where the readers can also listen to the chapter being recited by the author himself.
“This audio feature is a glimpse of our upcoming venture, which is to bring all our books formally in audio-book format.” Said Kiran Krishna Shrestha of Publication Nepa-laya. “With the rising young Nepali population familiar with the language but unable to read and write in Nepali, we see a big scope for Nepali audio books.”
After the weekly release of single chapters starting Thursday, 18th June, the e-book release of ‘Arthat Pariwartan’ is planned for 14th July, 2020.
The recent release can be read though the Thuprai App, or via this link.
