Booking open for electric city car ‘thee GO e8’

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 18

Taking a step towards the evolution of electric vehicles in Nepal, thee GO has started accepting bookings of its electric city car ‘thee GO e8’. Thee Go is a new energy venture with a vision to transform the mobility sector in Nepal, as per a media release.

To achieve the target of ‘zero-emission’, thee Go is developing an entire ecosystem for electric mobility and has collaborated with leaders in the industry including e-Car, CATL, Star Charge, DFSK, CHTC, Joylong, etc. The commitment is backed by an assurance of world-class after-sales service.

The thee GO e8, with its modern and edgy design, is surely a head-turner. It comes with large headlamps for better illumination in the night and stylish LED lamps for day time running.

Inside, the e8 is equipped with modern, intelligent and tastefully crafted interiors. Along with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, it comes with digital instrument cluster, enhanced haptics and premium materials.

Automatic transmission along with the option of Sports and ECO drive modes makes the driving experience effortless and pleasurable.

Porsche inspired automatic transmission gear lever adds to the premium interior ambience. The reverse camera helps to alleviate the rear blind spot and avoid collisions. The flat bottom steering wheel and comfortable leg-room or headroom makes entry and exit very comfortable. It has 18 intelligently designed storage spaces and comes with the standard features like power windows, power steering, adjustable headrest, safety belts, air-conditioning, USB charger, among others Overall, it has a practical interior with a host of features that rival its more expensive competition, the release adds.

