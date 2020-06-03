2021 UN climate change conference (COP26) rescheduled for Nov 2021

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), on 28 May 2020, decided that the The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9-19 November 2020 in Glasgow, UK, would take place from 1-12 November 2021, in the same venue.

The press statement released by the UK government stated, “In the run-up to November 2021, the UK as hosts will continue to work with all involved to increase climate action, build resilience and lower emissions. The new date will also allow the UK and our Italian partners to harness our incoming G7 and G20 presidencies in driving climate ambition.”

The change in dates had been anticipated, following a decision on 1 April 2020, to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

