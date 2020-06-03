2021 UN climate change conference (COP26) rescheduled for Nov 2021

KATHMANDU: The Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), on 28 May 2020, decided that the The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9-19 November 2020 in Glasgow, UK, would take place from 1-12 November 2021, in the same venue.
The press statement released by the UK government stated, “In the run-up to November 2021, the UK as hosts will continue to work with all involved to increase climate action, build resilience and lower emissions. The new date will also allow the UK and our Italian partners to harness our incoming G7 and G20 presidencies in driving climate ambition.”
The change in dates had been anticipated, following a decision on 1 April 2020, to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti. According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the Read More...
DHANGADHI: The quarantine facilities across Sudurpaschim Province have become over-crowded due to the influx of incoming Nepali migrant workers from India. As recorded at the Administration Office in Kailali, approximately 2,000 to 5,000 migrant workers have been regularly entering the provin Read More...
DHARAN: As many as eighteen persons have been discharged from Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday. Following two back to back negative results, 17 men from Jhapa and one Dharan native woman were allowed to return home owing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 75,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 116,345 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forty-five persons earlier diagnosed with coronavirus infection, admitted across various health care facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population. A 54-year-old woman of Makwanpur, undergoing treatment at the Maharjgunj-based Tribh Read More...
BENGALURU: India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in Read More...
POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday. The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7. It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India a Read More...