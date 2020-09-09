Brazil’s Amazon fires worsen in September, threaten virgin forests

BRASILIA: Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August.
Brazil reported 8,373 fires in its portion of the Amazon rainforest for the first seven days of September, more than double the number of fires in the same period a year-ago, according to data from Brazil’s national space research agency Inpe.
A pressing concern is that 27% of the major fires so far in September have been in virgin forest, rather than in recently deforested areas or farmland where blazes are more contained, according to an analysis of satellite images by U.S.-based non-profit Amazon Conservation, reviewed exclusively by Reuters.
That’s up from 13% in August.
“It’s much more of this uncontrolled fire scenario that’s just being unleashed,” said Matt Finer, who leads the non-profit’s fire tracking project.
“These fires, we have no idea where it’s going to go, when it’s going to stop and as the dry season intensifies, it’s just going to get worse.”
Considering all types of fires, September has already averaged 53 major blazes per day in the first week, up from 18 a day in August, according to Amazon Conservation.
Amazon Conservation defines major fires as those that emit enough smoke to indicate a large amount of biomass is burning, whereas Inpe’s data is based on heat points, which also detect smaller fires.
The Inpe figure showing fires doubled may be an underestimate because an issue with a NASA satellite caused partial data to be reported until Sept. 2, although the issue has been resolved in subsequent days, according to NASA and Inpe.
Revised Inpe data is expected to show fires increased to a 10-year high for August, even worse than the same month last year when Amazon fires provoked global outcry.
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the US Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round after Read More...
STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Privacy Rules-2020, which were recently issued by the government, allow government offices of the federal, provincial and local levels to instal CCTV cameras in public places and public vehicles for security of lives and property. As per the rules, government offices may Read More...
PARIS: France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final. The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Police have arrested three persons from Sallagahri, Bhaktapur, for illegally transporting a huge cache of prescription drugs. The arrestees have been identified as, Bishnu Pradhan, 36 and Dambar Bahadur Pradhan, 37 of Baarhabise and Shankar Khadka,32 of Bhotekoshi, in Si Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Health ministers from member countries of World Health Organisation South East Asia Region are set to discuss measures to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the ‘new normal’ during its 73rd Regional Committee S Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today. Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to out Read More...