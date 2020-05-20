Climate change turning Antarctica’s snow green

LONDON: Antarctica conjures images of an unbroken white wilderness but blooms of algae are giving parts of the frozen continent an increasingly green tinge.
Warming temperatures due to climate change are helping the formation and spread of “green snow” and it is becoming so prolific in places that it is even visible from space, according to new research published on Wednesday.
While the presence of algae in Antarctica was noted by long-ago expeditions, such as the one undertaken by British explorer Ernest Shackleton, its full extent was unknown.
Now, using data collected over two years by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 2 satellite, together with on-the-ground observations, a research team from the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey have created the first map of the algae blooms on the Antarctic Peninsula coast.
“We now have a baseline of where the algal blooms are and we can see whether the blooms will start increasing as the models suggest in the future,” Matt Davey of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences told Reuters.
Mosses and lichens are considered the dominant photosynthetic organisms in Antarctica – but the new mapping found 1,679 separate algal blooms that are a key component in the continent’s ability to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
“The algal blooms in Antarctica are equivalent to about the amount of carbon that’s being omitted by 875,000 average UK petrol car journeys,” Davey said. “That seems a lot but in terms of the global carbon budget, it’s insignificant.
“It does take up carbon from the atmosphere but it won’t make any serious dent in the amount of carbon dioxide being put in the atmosphere at the moment.”
Green is not the only splash of colour in Antarctica. Researchers are now planning similar studies on red and orange algae, although that is proving harder to map from space.
A woman clad in traditional attire dances as Nepal Workers Peasants Party emerges victorious in Bhaktapur, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
Workers preparing to blacktop the Hatiya-Manewa road section in Baglung, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
Tourists visit the Davis Fall, one of the most famous tourist attraction in Pokhara, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
Nanglo kept on sale in Bhojpur, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
ABUJA, NIGERIA: The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said.
Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Some have been radicalised and have refused to return. It is feared that some have been used in suicide bombings.
The mass abduction in April 2014 brought international attention to Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency in northern Niger Read More…
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
Likewise, the CPN-UML entire panel clinched the Municipality Ward No. 11. Krishna Bahadur Tamang has been elected the Ward Chairman in this ward. His closest contender Sanubabu Tamang of the CPN Maoist Centre bagged 385 votes. Read More…
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
He claimed that the UML Read More…
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
However, th Read More…