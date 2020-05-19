Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times

Cyclone Amphan to have effects across Eastern Nepal

Published: May 19, 2020 6:45 pm On: Environment
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Nepal is likely to experience weather changes for the next few days due to the indirect effects of Cyclone Amphan.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division issued an update forecasting effects of Cyclone Amphan, expected to hit the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, which is likely to impact the country for the next three days. Cyclone Amphan will mostly effect the eastern and central regions of Nepal and these regions may experience heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers at a few places in the coming days.

People have been requested to remain extra alert as Amphan strikes since people are already struggling with coronavirus outbreak.

An advisory was published by Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Twitter urging citizens to get details about the impact of the cylone in their respective areas while also informing people around them.

