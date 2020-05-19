Cyclone Amphan to have effects across Eastern Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal is likely to experience weather changes for the next few days due to the indirect effects of Cyclone Amphan.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division issued an update forecasting effects of Cyclone Amphan, expected to hit the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, which is likely to impact the country for the next three days. Cyclone Amphan will mostly effect the eastern and central regions of Nepal and these regions may experience heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers at a few places in the coming days.

People have been requested to remain extra alert as Amphan strikes since people are already struggling with coronavirus outbreak.

An advisory was published by Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Twitter urging citizens to get details about the impact of the cylone in their respective areas while also informing people around them.

वंगालको खाडिमा बनेको चक्रवात अंपुनले नेपालमा वा तपाई बसेको क्षेत्रमा कत्तिको असर गर्छ वा गर्दैन? जान्न ईच्छा छ भने तलको चक्रवात बुलेटिन हेर्नुहोस् र आफु वरपरका लाई समेत जानकारि दिनुहोस्। विश्वव्यापी महामारी खेपिरहेको बेला मौसम का कारणले थप क्षति हुन नदिन बेलैमा सचेत हुनुहोस्। https://t.co/FGW1VnevRe — Nepal Weather Forecast (@DHM_Weather) May 19, 2020

