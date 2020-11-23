Nepal | November 23, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Lifestyle > Environment > Drying habitat makes Australia’s platypus vulnerable, scientists say

Drying habitat makes Australia’s platypus vulnerable, scientists say

Published: November 23, 2020 1:09 pm On: Environment
Reuters
Share Now:

SYDNEY: Australian scientists pushed on Monday to list the platypus as a vulnerable species after a report showed the habitat of the semi-aquatic native mammal had shrunk more than a fifth in the last 30 years.

Severe drought brought by climate change, land clearing for farming and dam-building are to blame, said researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) who made recommendations to government scientific panels.

“There is a real concern that platypus populations will disappear from some of our rivers without returning, if rivers keep degrading with droughts and dams,” said Richard Kingsford, director of the university’s Centre for Ecosystem Science.

The animals, unique to Australia, cannot live outside water, and as the continent dries further and people draw more water from rivers, some permanent pools could get even smaller, he added.

The duck-billed animals with webbed feet lay eggs and live mostly across Australia’s eastern seaboard, from the far north of Queensland state to the island state of Tasmania, close to rivers and streams whose beds and banks they forage for food.

Platypus numbers may have more than halved over several decades, research models show, but figures are hard to pinpoint as they are secretive, nocturnal animals. Conservation body IUCN estimates between 30,000 and 300,000 lived in Australia in 2016.

Animals are classed as vulnerable when they face a high risk of extinction in the wild in the medium term, but are not considered critically endangered. More resources can be deployed to protect their habitats once they are on the threatened list.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

1,669 new cases recorded on Sunday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 220,308

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 220,308. In the last 24 hours, 957 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 773 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktap Read More...

16 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,321

KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,321. 1,669 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 220,308. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...

Kathmandu Valley reports 957 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 957 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. Of the total, 415 are females and 542 are males. As many as 773 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 131 and 53 cases respe Read More...

Nepal Covid Update: 1669 new cases, 5699 recoveries, 16 deaths on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,660,075 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...

Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern against Werder

MUNICH: Lacklustre Bayern Munich had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, slipping up for only the second time in their last 35 matches in all competitions but staying a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. Four days after Germany's stun Read More...

Rahane, Pujara must raise game in Australia, says Gavaskar

NEW DELHI: India need not lose sleep over Virat Kohli's absence in the last three tests against Australia but Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will have to shoulder extra responsibilities, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said. Regular skipper and batting mainstay Kohli will return home after Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58.14 million, death toll at 1,381,424

LONDON: More than 58.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,381,424​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...

Spurs go top, Chelsea keep pace, United move above City

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City while Chelsea beat Newcastle United and Manchester United secured their first home win of the campaign on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's Spurs, unbeaten in their last eight games, have 20 p Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times